The UNAM cougars They will not have full-back Dani Alves for their match this Saturday against Santos Laguna, on the second day of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguedue to a special permit granted to the Brazilian player.

In a statement to the media, the cougars They explained that the World Cup player requested a permit from the team’s coaching staff to be absent from the match on date 2 of the MX League in Torreón, home of Santos, after learning of the death of his wife’s mother, as he wishes to accompany his loved ones. in the difficult moment.

“The National University Club regrets the sensitive death of the mother of Joana Sanz, wife of our player Daniel Alves. We send our most sincere condolences and wish his family and friends prompt resignation,” the information said.

Pumas statement on the death of the mother-in-law of Dani Alves/@PumasMX

Alves, played with the cougars last Opening 2022 of the MX League and showed good sporting form despite his age, which allowed him to join the Brazilian team, which reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After a break, he joined the Pumas preseason and last Sunday he was in good shape as he entered the second half of the game that his team beat FC Juárez 2-1.

After Game, Raphael Bridge, coach of the Pumas, recalled that if he is not the best right-back in history, Alves is among the three best in that position and it is in it that he will use it, unlike what the previous coach did, the Argentine Andrés Lillini, who used him as a midfielder. “If we have a top, it is in his natural position that he can offer us the most,” said Puente.

The cougarsthey have seven league titles, but they have not won one since the Clausura 2011. Puente came to the position of coach for the Clausura 2023 of the MX Leaguetrying to make the group the protagonist, enter the league of the eight best and dispute the championship there.