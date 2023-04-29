The UNAM cougars will visit Monterrey this Saturday with the intention of securing their place in the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

The cougars They arrive at the start of Date 17, the last of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, located in 12th place in the general classification, with 18 units. However, since the tenth place is occupied by the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, unable to play the final phase having been in the last place of the table of quotients, they will advance one place in said classification.

A win at home striped mathematically ensures the advance of the auriazules to the playoffs. A tie could be enough if Atlético de San Luis does not defeat Atlas, Puebla and Tijuana equalize or the Xolos prevail by no more than two goals difference. If none of those three cases occurred, they would get the ticket if Santos Laguna lost on their visit to Cruz Azul.

In the event of losing, the Pumas could remain in the top twelve if combined with an adverse result of the San Luis Potosinos against the Atlistas -with a score equal to or worse than that of the cougars– or that the people of Puebla and Tijuana tie their match.

However, the task does not look easy. Until now, the BBVA Stadium has been an insurmountable customs for cats. In eight previous visits (seven in the league and one in the cup), they have always been defeated, so they will seek to stop that losing streak at a crucial moment.

The most recent victory of cougars in Monterrey it was at the 2013 Opening of the MX League, in the Technological Stadium. The duel ended 1-0 in favor of the visitors, with a score by Luis García Sanz.

The good moment they are going through since the arrival of Anthony Mohammed to the technical direction (with seven points obtained from the last nine disputed), coupled with the fact that the general leadership of Monterrey is already assured and, therefore, it only aspires to improve its numbers, encourages hope that the objective can be achieved .