This Sunday the participation of the UNAM cougars in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX when they host FC Juárez, at 12:00 p.m., at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

The Pumas face the new competition in the MX League with a new coaching staff headed by the helmsman Rafael River Bridge and with the incorporation of several reinforcements with which it seeks to shore up the backbone that remains from the last campaign.

The squad of the UNAM It is traditionally distinguished by having a strong start to tournaments, as corroborated by the following data: it has the longest current streak of a team without falling in their tournament presentation (there are eleven games since they lost on Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2017 ) and also does not know defeat when playing in CU on the first date since the Apertura 2004 (so they accumulate 19 undefeated games in that circumstance).

Pumas welcomes FC Juárez this Sunday in their debut in the Clausura 2023/@PumasMX

In addition to the above, it should be considered that the people of Juarez do not usually obtain positive results on foreign courts: they currently have a streak of three consecutive defeats as visitors in the MX Leaguein which they could not even score (they were beaten 1-0 by León, 2-0 by Santos Laguna and 3-0 by Toluca, the latter in the reclassification of the last tournament).

Similarly, they have not been able to prevail over the cougars in any of their four previous performances at the Pedregal property: in addition to a game in the 2018 Clausura Cup MX (3-0 adverse result), they only rescued two points with two draws at one in Apertura 2019 and in Guard1anes 2020 and they lost 1-0 in their last game at CU, in Grita México Apertura 2021 (with a score by Washington Corozo in stoppage time).

In previous clashes between these squads in the tournament of MX League, the balance slightly favors university students. Since the entry of the border team to the maximum circuit in 2019, the Pumas have two wins, four draws and a single loss in seven matches. The only victory for the Braves occurred precisely in the most recent duel between the two, on Matchday 17 of the Apertura 2022, when they won 3-1 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.