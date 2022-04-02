After the break for FIFA datethe Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 resumed its activities this Friday, while Tigres will return to action this Sunday, April 3, when they host Xolos de Tijuana at the University Stadiumfor Matchday 12.
At this time, the university students are second in the table with 23 units, the product of seven wins, two draws and one loss, accumulating so far eight matches without falling, as they have begun to understand the strategist’s idea Michael Herrera.
Before pausing the semester for the FIFA datethe felines were measured at scratched at Classic Royaltaking the 2-0 victory thanks to goals from the French Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvinwith the former leading the scoring table with nine goals.
Unfortunately for the royal cause, The lice suffered the loss of the Chilean Igor Lichnovskywho had already established himself in the starting eleven, as he presented a grade one fibrillar rupture in the adductor muscle of the right thigh, without knowing the recovery time yet.
In addition to this, during practices this week, the Colombian Luis Quinones and Xavier Aquino They had also presented discomfort, however, it seems that they are already one hundred after having trained the equal of the group and could be eligible for the duel by the coach.
Another of the injured is the substitute goalkeeper, Michael Ortega, who suffered a grade one fibrillar rupture of the adductor muscle of the left thigh. The recovery time will be subject to the evolution of the goalkeeper himself, being ruled out to go to the bench against Tijuana.
Now it seems almost obvious that blacksmith will bet again on the eleven that gave him the victory over The gang. The Argentine will be in the goal Nahuel Guzmanthey would already be in the central Jesus Anglewho did not see action in the FIFA date with Mexicoas well as Diego Reyes.
For the laterals they would be sent to the field Xavier Aquino and Jesus Duenas; in the midfield the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro next to the brazilian Rafael Carioca and John Paul Vigon. Already in the lead, they would bet on Quinones, Thauvin and Gignac.
It should be remembered that Raymundo Fulgencio He was separated from the group after an incident of violence in Veracruz, since the offender was accused of being in a beating that was given to a young man. Due to this, he has been temporarily separated for all activities of the feline club.
The possible starting eleven tigers against Xolos would: Nahuel Guzman; Diego Reyes, Jesus Angle, Jesus Duenas, Xavier Aquino; Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigon; Luis Quinones, Florian Thauvin and Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Liga #lineup #Tigres #face #Xolos #J12
Leave a Reply