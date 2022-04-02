Before pausing the semester for the FIFA datethe felines were measured at scratched at Classic Royaltaking the 2-0 victory thanks to goals from the French Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvinwith the former leading the scoring table with nine goals.

FINAL: TIGERS 2-0 STRIPED CAONISM WON THE REGIO CLASSIC 127!!! Fuck his mother the VUCEBUS. ???? pic.twitter.com/emUmNbBLly — UANL Tigers ?? (@SomosTigres) March 20, 2022

Tigres announced that Igor Lichnovsky @igor_fivesuffered a grade one fibrillar rupture in the adductor muscle of the right thigh “The recovery prognosis is reserved for evolution,” explained the royal club ? @TigresOfficial

pic.twitter.com/D2tijkSkWp – Raúl Orvañanos (@RaulOrvananos) April 1, 2022

Now it seems almost obvious that blacksmith will bet again on the eleven that gave him the victory over The gang. The Argentine will be in the goal Nahuel Guzmanthey would already be in the central Jesus Anglewho did not see action in the FIFA date with Mexicoas well as Diego Reyes.

▶️ MEDICAL REPORT ? We inform our fans that Miguel Ortega, our team’s goalkeeper, suffered a grade one fibrillar rupture of the adductor muscle of the left thigh, and his recovery is subject to evolution.@christusmx High Specialty Hospital pic.twitter.com/LSOxR0GMhJ — Club Tigres Official? (@TigresOfficial) April 1, 2022

It should be remembered that Raymundo Fulgencio He was separated from the group after an incident of violence in Veracruz, since the offender was accused of being in a beating that was given to a young man. Due to this, he has been temporarily separated for all activities of the feline club.