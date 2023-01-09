With the disappearance of promotion and relegation in Mexican soccer, since the 2020-21 season the teams of the MX League who finish at the bottom of the quotient table pay a penalty. Although the one with the highest cost is for the last team in the percentage, the penultimate and antepenultimate place also have to pay money.

For this reason, no team wants to end up in those places, since it implies an expense that could be used for reinforcements or other needs. For now, White Roosters is at the bottom of the quotient table, below Xolos of Tijuana and the Bravos de Juárez, who have the most volatile percentage.

Above the border are Mazatlán and NecaxaAlthough they are not at risk for now, they will have to pay attention and care so that they do not lose their advantage as the tournament progresses. In the case of the Rayos, it will be one of the main challenges that Andrés Lillini faces for the Closing 2023.

The Argentine coach appeared with the hydrocálido team with a 3-2 defeat against Atlético San Luis. The people from Potosi are above Necaxa in the percentage table, but they also have a volatile quotient since they only add up the last two seasons, because in 2021 they finished in last place.

As for the Rayos, for now they have a difference of two points with Mazatlan, who did not play in Matchday 1 due to the violence that occurred in Sinaloa. So the Cañoneros have that game pending against Lionwhich would eventually allow them to beat Necaxa if they win and things stay the same.

The other team that those from Aguascalientes have to take care of is from Juárez. The frontiersmen lost on their visit to cougarsbut if in Matchday 2 they win against Xolos and Necaxa lose against León, then the Braves will climb positions and the Rayos will depend on Mazatlan not to get into the last three.