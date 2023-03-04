León, Guanajuato.- Club León finalized details this Friday to receive Atlético de San Luis in the Jungle, a squad that left for Bajío with its best arsenal to try to surprise Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils in the match that will not accompany them in the dock.

The Argentine coach was sent off in the duel against Rayados de Monterrey on Monday for rudely insulting the central referee. Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos. The Disciplinary Commission punished the former Club Puebla manager with two matches, the first will be on Saturday.

But before the celebration of the engagement, the coach received a gift from the Braves, but don’t be alarmed friends of León, because we are not talking about Bravos FC Juárez, but about the Braves de León, a franchise that participates in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ).

Through Club León’s social networks, the coach can be seen showing off the shirt that the state team gave him. Thank you friends from Bravos for the Nicolás Larcamón flannel. A pleasure to receive you in “La Esmeralda”, this is also his house. Very soon we will see each other again,” read his publication.

Nicolás Larcamón lives his first tournament in the Mexican League in front of the beast. After eight games played, the Esmeraldas have twelve points in eighth place, the product of three wins, three draws and two losses.

“The fans have supported us, they have welcomed us in every game and that is appreciated. Great feats are achieved when we are all together, something strong is being built and we must defend it,” said Nicolás Larcamón.

The match against Atlético de San Luis will begin at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The actions will be projected on Fox Sports screens, including on YouTube through the Marca Claro and Claro Sports channels.