Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- For oblivion, it was the match of day 15, of Mazatlán FC, when they fell 2-1 against Tijuana at home, with a controversial arbitration by César Ramos, who gave Xolos two penalties, so that billed the win in his favor.

With this, Mazatlán continues in the area of ​​fines without passing FC Juárez and Tijuana is close to three points behind the Cañoneros.

Just after 11 minutes, Mazatlán suffered a penalty against, in a controversial play where Facundo Almada hit Alexis Canelo in his attempt to clear the ball.

From 11 steps, Canelo himself charged hard in the middle, to deceive Daniel Gutiérrez and make it 1-0.

Mazatlán FC went to the front and looked for the tie after a bad start.

First, Andrés Montaño shot on goal and left the ball in the hands of Antonio Rodríguez, at 23′.

The draw for Los Morados came at 25′, when ‘Chapo’ Montaño hit a free kick with his left foot and hung it at the angle, taking advantage of a deflection by Jair Díaz to make it 1-1.

At 29′, Daniel Gutiérrez denied Xolos the goal, after a diagonal shot by Joaquín Montecinos, which Lucas Cavallini finished off, but the goalkeeper stretched as far as he could to hold off the line.

Already in the second part, Rubén Omar Romano gave entry to Omar Moreno, by Jorge Padilla.

Nicolás Benedetti headed for the opponent’s goal, at 57′, but took the shot very cross and the ball was just touching the right post.

Tijuana approached the rival gate and put Mazatlán against its frame, although without any clarity.

Miguel Sansores made it 2-1, at 71′, when he received a pass from Eduard Bello inside the area, but left the shot wide.

At 76′, Fernando Valenzuela hooked to kick on goal, the ball crashed into the post. Later, Lucas Rodríguez looked for the door and Omar Moreno deflected, in the end César Ramos sanctioned a penalty, due to contact in the hand of the cannonball player after a rebound.

From the eleven steps, Alexis Canelo repeated the formula and beat Gutiérrez again, to nail the 2-1, at 81′.

In the end, the Cañoneros looked for the goal, but Tijuana slept the ball, Néstor Vidrio had the clearest but Rodríguez contained to deny the tie.

Lineups:

Mazatlan FC: Daniel Gutierrez; Jorge Padilla (Omar Moreno, 53′), Facundo Almada, Néstor Vidrio, Oswaldo Alanís, Francisco Venegas (Efraín Orona, 83′); Roberto Meraz, Andrés Montaño (Emilio Sánchez, 84′); Yoel Bárcenas, Nicolás Benedetti (Eduard Bello, 70′) and Miguel Sansores (Raúl Camacho, 83′). DT. Ruben Omar Romano.

Tijuana: Antonio Rodriguez; Ismael Govea, Nicolás Díaz, Jair Díaz (Francisco Contreras, 63′), Felipe Félix (Lisandro López, 46′); Federico Lértora, Eduardo Armenta (Leonel López, 46′), Fernando Valenzuela, Joaquín Montecinos (Lucas Rodríguez, 70′); Alexis Canelo, Lucas Cavallini. DT. Miguel Herrera.

Referee: Cesar Ramos Palazuelos.

Booked: José Antonio Rodríguez, at 8′; Nicolás Díaz, at 24′, Lisandro López, at 94′, Lucas Rodríguez, at 94′.

Efraín Orona, at 86′, Emilio Sánchez at 95′, Eduard Bello, at 96′.