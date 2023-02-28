This weekend that has just passed, the season of the Major League Soccer (MLS), professional soccer league of USAand the direct competition of Liga MX, from Mexico, which it has already surpassed in one aspect.

According to data published by Fox Sportsin the first day of Mexican soccer, there was a record of 177 thousand 393 attendees to the stadiums, for which an average of 22 thousand 174 people per match was countedpending the Santos vs. Mazatlán game corresponding to the 8 of 9 games in week 1 of the MX League.

Meanwhile, the MLS in just its first weekend, had figures much higher than those of its neighboring league in Mexico, with 357 thousand 577 fans, giving an average of 29 thousand 798, that is, 34.38 percent more than Liga MX.

record numbers

On the other hand, according to figures from FOX Sports, in 2 of the matches held this weekend in the MLS, the 65 fans were individually exceeded, this being the first time this has happened.

In his match corresponding to week 1, the charlotte fc had 69 thousand 345 people present, and his atlanta united added 67 thousand 538 fans, so the discipline of soccer is becoming increasingly popular in the United States.

As for Mexican soccer, matchday 1 had its best attendance record in the Rayados de Monterrey match against Chivas de Rayadas de Guadalajara, with 44,498 souls at the BBVA Stadium, far from the figures for its North American competition. .