A few hours ago it was revealed that Hugo Sanchezhad already met with the director of the Blue Crossbeing one of the candidates to become the new technical director of the club, after the dismissal of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez.

he still ESPN network analyst, and a former professional player, sent a message to the Cruzazulina fans, assuring that he is motivated by the opportunity, without hiding his desire to want to be chosen. Sánchez has not trained in Liga MX since 2012, when he directed Pachuca.

“I had the invitation of Víctor Velazquez and Óscar Pérez, and I attended that invitation for which I thank them, it was a very pleasant talk, very pleasant. We talked extensively about what my project could be, my intention and all that. If I am chosen, I am delighted to contribute, collaborate with the cause to move the club forward”, he began by saying in the Futbol Picante program.

The candidates

According to ESPN journalist David Faitelson, in the same program, the management of the cement companies considers Hugo Sánchez among the candidates, in addition to having already held talks with Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, and Antonio ‘Turkish’ Mohamed.

“I am in the best disposition to contribute, to collaborate, with my personality, with my character, with my wisdom and with the experience that I have, to help a large team. I like good and important challenges, and Cruz Azul is a big team, and of course I am willing to help, so that it can get on its way, and look for what big teams have to look for, which is to win, win, win, win , win and win, and titles”, ended in the segment of the Hugo Sánchez program.

Whichever one is chosen by the Cruz Azul executives, it will be a tough challenge to get La Máquina out of the bottom of the general table, which is located in the seventeenth position out of 18 teams, with a record of a draw and 4 defeats, adding just a point.