Mexico City.- The Christmas Eve Colony once again celebrated a victory for the Blue Cross Machine in this 2024 Clausura Tournament of the Mexican League tonight.

He Martín Anselmi's team took advantage of the absences of Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club to return to the path of victory and begin to support the League of the present campaign.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Uriel Antunaone of the leaders in services performed during the Closing 2024managed to be the man of the night in the stadium of the Sports City after signing his second double with the celestial machine.

'The Wizard' beat twice goal of Esteban Andrada during the complementary part. First, he lifted the ball to open the scoring around the 49th minute.

Uriel Antuna celebrates with Lorenzo Faravellli

jam media

Later, Striped surprised with goal of Victor Daniel Lopez (67') when shooting at the base of the right post of the goalkeeper Kevin Mier.

Cruz Azul suffered a splash of cold water when it seemed to have things in order. The squad of 'Tano' Ortiz He wanted to get out of the Mexico Citynevertheless, Uriel Antuna He gave the cement group breath back instantly afterwards.

He rightmost In a sensational individual maneuver he managed to recover the Cruzazulinas' advantage, which lasted until the final whistle to break a streak of three games without winning in the Closing 2024 of the MX League. 2-1 official.

Rodolfo Rotondi celebrates Cruz Azul's goal

jam media

The Machine returned to fourth place with 26 units, meanwhile Striped could fall to third position in the event of a victory for the Toluca FC about Atlas FC. For now he remains second with a score of 28.

But, seconds later, haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.