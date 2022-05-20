Fernando Ortiz and Club América are ready to meet this afternoon in the first leg of the tournament semifinals Closure 2022 of the Liga MX against the Tuzos del Pachuca who arrive with the nickname of favorite from the hand of Guillermo Almada.

América has the opportunity to take advantage in the Azteca Stadium this day against a very complicated team like Pachuca. The Tuzos they reached these semi-finals after categorically eliminating Atlético San Luis.

For their part, the Águilas del América come from beating the Puebla Strip in the quarterfinals with a controversial return game.

The technical director of América is not going to save anything for this match, since he knows the importance of gaining an advantage at home in order to be able to go with a better cushion on the global scoreboard prior to the second leg. Pachuca.

The novelty of America is the return of Federico Vinas to the starting eleven of the Liguilla, since he was out due to muscular discomfort in the Quarterfinals against the Puebla Strip. The one who could not return as a starter is Richard Sánchez for this Liga MX game.

This is Fernando Ortiz’s lineup for this America match against Pachuca: Guillermo Ochoa, Luis Fuentes, Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés, Alex Zendejas, Bruno Valdez and Federico Viñas.

We recommend you read

For his part, Pachuca jumps onto the field with Oscar Ustarí, ‘Micky’ Tapias, Gustavo Cabral, Alonso Aceves, Kevin Álvarez, Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez, Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Romario Ibarra, Avilés Hurtado and Nicolás Ibáñez.