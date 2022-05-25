This Thursday the first episode of the grand finale of the Clausura 2022 tournament will be held. Atlas seeks the two-time championship from the hand of Diego Cocca, while Pachuca want a title after six years and put the icing on the cake to the great work done by William Almada.

The Tuzos have shown that the Hidalgo Stadium It can be an impenetrable fortress, as they remain undefeated at home in Clausura 2022. Therefore, the match at the Jalisco Stadiumwhere they will look for an important advantage that will bring them closer to the title.

The bad news for the team from Guadalajara is that for 5 years they have not won at home against Pachuca. The last time they beat the hidalguenses in Jalisco was on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2017, in which they won by the slightest difference with a goal from Matias Alustiza.

Jose Guadalupe Cruz was the Atlas strategist back then, while diego alonso I was with Pachuca. Gaddi Aguirre, Brayan Garnica and Luis Reyes were with the red and blacks in that game, although in the case of the first he had no activity. While the other two played with other teams before returning to Atlas.

After that 1-0 victory at the Jalisco Stadium, the Foxes added 3 consecutive draws at home against Pachuca, the last one in the group stage of MX Cup, and 3 losses in a row. The most recent was precisely in the current Closure 2022in Day 8 held on March 2.

In said match, the red and blacks suffered the expulsion of Jairo Torres and although they maintained a scoreless draw for much of the game, at minute 86 Roberto de la Rosa scored the winning goal for the Tuzos. So now those led by Diego Coca They will seek revenge and end their winless streak at home against the Hidalguenses.