San Luis Potosí.- It only happens in the MX League! The general colero, Blue Crossagainst all odds, visited the Alfonso Lastras stadium of the super leader, Atlético San Luisto do the right thing in this day ten of the Opening 2023.

The Machine of the technical, Joaquin Morenoplayed a better game than the colchoneros of Gustavo Leal and deservedly consolidated with the three units, thanks to the annotations of Carlos Rotondi (51′) and Uriel Antuna (87′) to achieve a more than important victory to get out of the hole.

Blue Cross He started this day as last in the general table after the victory of Club Puebla at the house of Guadalajara Atlas (3-2) yesterday (Thursday). Although controversy surrounded their ranks throughout the week, due to the party organized by Carlos Salcedodid not matter in this match.

Diber Cambindo celebrates with Nacho Rivero

jam media

Carlos Rotondi with a wonderful popcorn inside the ‘areaAtleti’ managed to break down the door Diego Urtiaga. Later the saint Louis He demanded a penalty for an alleged handball but the referee, Adonai Escobedorejected that request and the game continued to see a great goal from Mexican, Dieter Villalpando (70′) through a spanking outside the rectangle of Andres Gudiño.

Cruz Azul celebrates Uriel Antuna’s goal

jam media

The local team woke up after the tie that was about to be overcome by having Cruz Azul bottled up, despite a mistake by Ricardo Chavez, for putting his hand when trying to fight for the ball with ‘Nacho’ Rivero caused a penalty in favor of the visitor, which ‘The Wizard’, Uriel Antuna, inserted into the nets by deceiving the San Luis goalkeeper. 1-2 official.

The Cross Machine Blue will sleep in the sixteenth position with eight digits, while Atlético San Luis could lose first position as there are teams that aspire to reach it in points. For now it will remain at the top with nineteen units.

