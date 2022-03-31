A second chance is given to the Querétaro plaza, as it is officially announced as the venue for the UEFA Champions League ‘Fan Festival’.

On May 28, the day on which the final of what is one of the most important continental soccer tournaments at club level will be played, the Olympic Stadium will host this event to which, it is said, great figures of this sport will attend.

Faced with this decision to host Queretarojumps UEFA’s decision to take into account a place that only a few months ago experienced a moment of violence that made noise worldwide on Matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022 tournament where there were several injured from the Atlas Red and Black baton .

Mauricio Torres He is one of those involved in this event and assures that it is an honor for the Querétaro plaza to carry out this great event of international stature.

“We are proud to bring an event of this magnitude to our country and we thank Querétaro for opening the doors of its newly renovated Olympic Stadium to host this great Champions League Fan Festival Mexico,” said Mauricio Torres, one of the those involved in the organization of this festival.

It is important to mention that this event could not have been held in La Corregidora due to the veto that weighs on the property after the row, this one of a year according to Liga MX.