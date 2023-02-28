During the victory of Blue Cross 1-0 over the Juarez Braves corresponding to day 9 of Closing 2023 of Liga MX, television cameras captured Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti in a box, smoking a cigar while watching the first half from above.

For the second half of the game, Ferretti came down to the field to witness his first victory as the new technical director of La Máquina, after being hired less than a week ago.

However, despite the joy of getting his first victory on the bench for the cement growers, the third in a row for the team, the smile could soon be erased from the face of ‘Tuca’, all due to the fact of having missed the law.

In trouble

According to the ESPN report, the Federal Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risksbetter known as COFEPRIS, is already aware that Ferretti broke the General Law for Tobacco Control which entered into force on January 15, 2023, and would be determining whether to impose a sanction on the 69-year-old coach.

The new regulation prohibits smoking in public spaces, including soccer stadiums, markets, health centers, and may generate a fine that could be around 20 thousand and 2 million pesosand even be arrested for 36 hours, depending on the severity.

While COFEPRIS decides if it is going to fine the historic technical director, Ricardo Ferretti is already preparing La Máquina for the matchday 9 of Mexican soccer, which will be against Mazatlán FC in La Perla del Pacífico, next Friday March 3.