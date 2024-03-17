Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas and America They faced each other for the third time this March. In front of a crowded akron stadium the most winning clubs in the Liga MX They delivered emotions and a fast-paced duel during the Tapatia Pearl.

However, in the main dish of the day twelve of the Closing 2024 The main guest was missing, so the fans left with a bitter taste and expressed it at the end of the National Classic.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Javier Hernández played the Classic of Classics as a starter and in the axis of attack he tried to make a good alliance with Cade Cowellbut they demanded little to the goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón.

ls Eagles they aimed at Luis Quinones as the most dangerous man to tear down the cabin Jose Rangelwho was a factor in the red and white goal to deny a goal from the America club.

Luis Quinones he received the ball again and again to try to open the door, but 'Tala' Rangel attempted to cover the ball and make the save of the night after the finish with the head of Henry Martin.

Revulsions decreased in the second half. America club he decompensated when he lost his orchestra director, Diego Valdeswho no longer returned to the field due to injury.

Chivas He wanted to come out stronger but nothing came out tonight to win in Guadalajara. In the final stretch neither of them wanted to take risks, they only handled the ball on both sides to look for a header, but neither was successful and the National Classic of the Mexican League ended in a draw. 0-0 official.

He Sacred Flock will sleep outside the stalls 'Play-In', in eleventh position with 16 units. The feathered ones will remain in the sub-leadership with 25 points.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.