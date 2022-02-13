First victory in the tournament for Santiago Solari and theirs after passing over the set of Saints Laguna in his visit to TSM Corona in a match full of opportunities, which was capitalized in favor of the Águilas del América during the second half, with a penalty converted by Bruno Valdez; who had a contrasting match, after the own goal in the first moments of the match. For its part, the Laguneros after the defeat, are located at the bottom of the table, without knowing the victory in the current campaign.

The Corona field saw an entertaining match, with scoring chances in both goals. The local team went up on the scoreboard, after the unfortunate own goal by Paraguayan Valdez; After that, an old acquaintance from the Shire scored the tie: The Chilean Diego Valdes; He contacted a cross from Álvaro Fidalgo, anticipating the mark of his rivals and with a header he beat the goal defended by Carlos Acevedo, who, until recently, was his teammate in Santos.

Read more: Liga MX: Chivas fans want Marcelo Michel Leaño out

As soon as the ball touched the Shire’s nets, the Americanist fans who gathered at the stadium exploded in joy upon seeing the first notation of one of their stellar reinforcements for the present Closure 2022. For his part, the Chilean Valdés immediately took the corner kick with his hands up, hinting at apologizing to the Lagunera stands of TSM Corona, who supported him so many times, and now he had to suffer the quality of the midfielder with the jersey of the Blue creams.

With the final 3-2, the Águilas del América achieved their first victory at the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 campaign, still having a pending match against the Cañoneros de Mazatlán, as part of day two. At the end of the match, Santiago Solari approached each of his soccer players to recognize the work done in the match, knowing the crisis that the club was experiencing, prior to the match; With today’s victory, they climbed to 13th place in the qualifiers with 4 units harvested.

Read more: Tom Brady could attend Super Bowl LVI

For many, the gesture that Valdés made, and that has been seen on many other occasions in national and international football, in figures such as Luis Suárez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuaín, Frank Lampard among many others, is an unequivocal sign of respect and admiration that the athlete has towards which, one day, was his home. While other fans ignore the apologies, showing his resentment and anger with the footballer who wore his colors.