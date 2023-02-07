Last Sunday, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, striker for the UNAM cougarsscored the first goal of the game against the red and black of the Atlas. This event was not only important because it meant the first goal of the game, but also because the “Commander” premiered a new celebration called “The Penguin“, in homage to pirate sound and half meter.

The celebration consisted of a combination of celebrations with the fansa hug with his colleagues and the premiere of his new celebration.

Minutes later, Brian Lozano tied the game, but the Pedregal team managed to regain the advantage when Diogo de Oliveira scored the goal of 2-1 before the end of the first half.

However, Julian Quinones tied the match near the end of the encounter. Despite this draw, the cougars continue to be a strong team under the leadership of Rafael River Bridgesince they only have one defeat in the entire Closing tournament 2023 of the MX League and have achieved their second tie in the University Olympic Stadium.