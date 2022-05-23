Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Tuzos del Pachuca imposed a blow of authority at the Hidalgo Stadium to beat the eagles of Club América 3-0, a squad that forgave the minute and a half in a gift from Erick Sánchez to the Chilean Diego Valdés who had a lot time to beat Oscar Ustari, but when he turned around he missed both of his attempts on goal.

The local goalkeeper became gigantic after that moment, he knew how to stop each shot that went to his door so that not a single ball entered his goal by those led by Fernando Ortiz, instead Pachuca took advantage of his speed on the wings to end America’s hopes in the semi-final second leg.

Avilés Hurtado had a formidable participation in the ‘Huracán’, his speed and agility made America’s left back look vulnerable, so he took advantage of the free space to reach the baseline and send a cross into the area for Romario Ibarra to start the feast at 13′.

Moments later América wanted to respond, however Guillermo Almada’s team knew how to neutralize the feathered offensive that in their counter opportunities leaned on the flanks to disarm the defense and as a result they found the second in the last of the first half through Eric Sanchez.

The player recovered from the error at the start of the game and when observing that there was an opening in the center back, he was encouraged to shoot from three thirds to embed the ball into the corner of ‘Memo’ Ochoa’s cabin and force the creams to go for three in 45 minutes of play.

Although the task sounded very difficult, we saw in this Liga MX group that everything could be, América came out with everything to try to discount in the game, so he tried in various ways but none of his shots were enough to beat Oscar Ustari.

The clearest was a one-on-one by Alejandro Zendejas, who crossed his shot but the goalkeeper managed to scrape, in the counterattack Luis Fuentes tried to score but Ustari’s reaction was better so that, minutes later, the series was ruled after the double by Romario Ibarra.

In a superb play by ‘Pocho’ Víctor Guzmán, the service reached the heart of the area for the Ecuadorian to seal the global score 4-1 that accesses Tuzos del Pachuca to the Clausura 2022 final. He will play for the title against the defending champion Atlas of Guadalajara.