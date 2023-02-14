Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Bravos FC Juárez looks dangerous in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. With three victories, two in a row, they arrive at the duel of the double date with the intention of wanting to face some UANL Tigres who will be aware of stopping the green offensive.

The Juarsenses made the trip to San Nicolás de los Garza today after carrying out a regenerative training session on Sunday morning and having a technical video chat at the Bravo Complex to try to be the pool breaker on this day.

Hernán Cristante chose his squad for the duel against the runner-up of the competition, in which the forwards stand out: Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernández and Tomás Molina, authors of the last three goals scored by FC Juárez to overcome Santos Laguna.

The former got his first double in this competition and the latter got the third in his harvest to be the player with the most goals scored for the club so far in the competition; Gabriel Fernández adds the two goals from the last game at the border.

It should be noted that if the Paraguayan, Darío Lezcano, continued in the ranks of Bravos, it would be another element that Tigres UANL would take care of in ‘El Volcán’ to avoid any danger, since he collaborated with two of the twelve goals scored by the Ciudad Juárez team.

The only one of their strikers who still hasn’t scored in the semester is the Mexican-Peruvian, Santiago Ormeño, since he made his debut on the day on date 5 against Cañoneros, but was injured and will miss a month of activities.

On the other hand, FC Juárez must put up a resistant barrier outside Alfredo Talavera’s area to avoid attacks by Nicolás Ibáñez, André Pierre Gignac and Luis Quiñones. The duel at the Universitario stadium will begin at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).