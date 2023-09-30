Querétaro.- The Roosters of Querétaro and the Green Lion Bellies This Friday they signed the first tie of this day ten of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX in the La Corregidora stadiumin a match marked by the blackout that extended the game for more than 16 minutes in the complement.

By reaching the same level in the chicken coop, either of the two had the opportunity to score first, with the visitor breaking the score seconds after finishing the first half with a cross shot from Fidel Ambriz (45′) that he couldn’t see William Allison.

The locals’ response came at the beginning of the second half with an early shot by ‘The Panther’, José Raúl Zúñiga (50′)who strings together three games scoring for the Queretaro cause when he appears on the edge of the six-yard box to shoot Rodolfo Cota.

Rodolfo Cota celebrates León’s goal

jam media

Almost immediately the match had to be stopped because in the side area of The corrector part of the lights went out. By fixing that fault the referee, Guillermo Pacheco Lariosdecided to add 16 minutes to compensate for what was lost due to this power outage.

Querétaro and León tie in La Corregidora

jam media

In that section the highlight was the expulsion of the coach Lion, Nicolás Larcamónwho left his technical area very upset, but with the certainty of remaining undefeated against his compatriot, Mauro Gerk, by adding two draws and one victory. 1-1 official.

Querétaro and Club León add twelve points in tenth and eleventh place respectively. For day eleven the Roosters they visit UNAM Pumas in it Ciudad Universitaria Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, while Lion visit to Santos Laguna in it SST on Sunday, October 8.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.