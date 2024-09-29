Toluca, State of Mexico.- The Red Devils of Toluca FC They mercilessly beat the Atlas Foxes FCwithin the framework of the Day 10 of the 2024 Apertura of the MX League.

The template Renato Paiva he recovered his sense of smell after capitalizing on Atlas FCa squad that is beginning to lose its way after suffering its third defeat in a row.

The Chorcieros They took advantage of the poor state of the tapatíos to sentence the match, thirty minutes from the regulation time.

Paulinho He received the cheers of the fans when he scored the 1-0, at 33′, while producing the debut goal of Helinho (40′) and one of the two goals he scored Isaías Violante (54′, 61′).

Atlas FC He was lying on the playing field, but in a free kick he surprised the Reds. Matheus Doria shot at the frame Tiago Volpithe ball broke the stick and in the counterattack the captain, Aldo Rochascored the goal of honor, in 78′. Final score 4-1.

Toluca FC reached twenty-one points to provisionally climb to second position in the table. Atlas FC is at risk of leaving the zone of ‘Play-In’; is in ninth with fourteen.

In the Day 11the heck they will face the UNAM Pumas. On the other hand, the red and black they are going to face the Classic Tapatío against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

