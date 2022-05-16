Blue Cross was eliminated from Clausura 2022 after drawing on aggregate against tigers. Although the cement team extended its losing streak at the University Stadium, the score was not enough to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

Now the board will have to analyze the possible changes that they will make to the squad, define how they will make up their squad and define the continuity of the coach John Reynoso. The Peruvian ends his bond in December 2022, but a sector of the fans asks for his departure due to the defeats in Concachampions and Liga MX.

As for the players, one of those who is shaping up to be one of the first casualties is Paul Aguilar, whose contract ends in June. The Paraguayan has expressed his desire to return to his country, and although in recent days there have been rumors that he could stay for six more months, there is nothing concrete.

Jaiber Jimenez and J.Oaquin ‘Shaggy’ Martinez they also end their contract in the summer; the first had no activity and the second used to come in as a spare, so they are not pillars in the Machine. On the other hand, there are the players whose contract ends in December and who could negotiate with another team in the summer.

Luis Abram’s loan ends in December. Photo: JAM MEDIA

first is Angel Romero, reinforcement that arrived this semester and that left good impressions on the attack, so losing it would be a hard loss for the club. Then there is Rafael Baca and Sebastian Jurado; In the case of the goalkeeper, although he was harshly criticized, he closed the tournament well and raised his hand to take charge of the blue goal.

Finally, there are the cases of louis abram and Alejandro Mayorga, both on loan until December 2022 with a purchase option. In the case of the Peruvian, various media pointed out that if Cruz Azul makes the purchase valid in summer, he would have to pay 4 million dollars and half a million more if you wait until the end of the year.

We recommend you read

While in the case of Mayorga, at the time it was managed that the purchase option with Chivas around 3.5 million dollars. Therefore, although the team has already been eliminated, the board will have a lot of work to do and negotiations to attend to in order to maintain a competitive squad that will not be dismantled at the end of the year.