There is good news in the Chivas del Guadalajara in green valleysince the midfielder Isaac Brizuela He is recovering from the injury he sustained to his left thigh during the Matchday 15 match of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League in front of the Xolos from Tijuana.

This injury sidelined him in the final stretch of the contest, he missed the matches of the Matchday 16 in a 3-1 win over the Cougars from UNAM in the Akron Stadiumthat of the date 17 in the victory stadium when the Sacred Flock defeated the Rays 0-1 Necaxa and in the resounding 4-1 again over those from Pedregal in the playoff.

The skillful offensive midfielder is advancing quickly in his planned recovery process with the medical area of ​​the Club Guadalajaratherefore, he started the week with some work in the field alongside his colleagues, under the orders of his technical director Richard Chain.

The question is whether Isaac Brizuela will be ready for the Classic Tapatio in the quarterfinal round against the Rojinegros del AtlasIt all depends on how he progresses in his rehabilitation and depending on medical recommendations, the “Cone” would be available for the second leg on Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) in the Jalisco Stadium.