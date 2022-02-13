It was through a publication on social networks, that the Club Atlas F.C.spread a spread in which he congratulated Rafael Marquez for his 42nd birthday, a historic Mexican soccer player, who took his first steps in the Guadalajara team.

“Proudly trained at La Academia… Happy birthday, @RafaMarquezMX!” reads the spread with a photo of Márquez.

It must be remembered that Rafa Márquez, one of the most outstanding footballers who has given Mexicobegan his career as a professional, when debuted in Mexican soccer (Liga MX), in 1996.

Rafa Márquez replied to the publication of his former team with words of thanks. “Thank you very much! Proudly red and black,” she wrote.

red and black legend

Canterano del Atlas, he spent 3 years with the rojinegros, until in 1999 he was signed at the age of 20 by the AS Monaco of Ligue 1 in France, where he spent 4 seasons, becoming one of the best central defenders in Europe.

It was in 2003 when the FC Barcelona from LaLiga de España took over his services, signing him for 5 million euros, and an extraordinary stage would begin for the native of Zamora, Michoacán.

He had the opportunity to win 4 Spanish leagues, 4 Spanish Super Cups, 2 Champions Leagues, a Club World Cup, a Copa del Rey, and a European Super Cup.