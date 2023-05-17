The list of departures in Cruz Azul continues to increase. Ramiro Funes Mori became the fourth official casualty of The Machinesince the directive decided not to renew the contract of the Argentine defender, who will return to soccer in his country possibly with the whole of the River Plate.

During the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, Ramiro Funes Mori I participate in 16 games as a starter, defending the celestial colors. Total, accumulated 1,414 minutes of playreceived three yellow cards and was sent off once for accumulating bookings.

Through the social networks of the cement club, the news was announced with thanks to the player: “Thank you very much for everything, Melli! We wish you success in your future projects”they posted on Twitter.

The Argentinian defender joined the team in the Opening tournament 2022 and made his debut with a header against the Red Devils of Tolucaafter a corner kick assisted by Carlos Rotondi; however, their participation was limited to eight games and 599 minutes in that tournament.