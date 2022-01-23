Mexico City.- Las Águilas appeared at the Azteca Stadium a week after being absent from all activity in the Grita México C2022 of the Liga MX after various arrangements received by the Kraken Stadium, home of Mazatlán FC, and which caused the postponement of the match day 2.

Santiago Solari’s team entered the field of Coloso de Santa Úrsula out of rhythm, unlike the champion Atlas who was noted with a lot of order and good handling of the ball to take advantage of their scoring opportunities and achieve an indisputable 2-0 victory.

During the first half, the eagles advanced at speed towards the door of Camilo Vargas, who became the figure for the Red Fury after intervening in all kinds of dangerous attempts that sought to host the Americanist attack. The Colombian asserted his elasticity and with superman flights he stopped all kinds of opportunities.

América went into desperation after the protagonism of the goalkeeper who sought to beat him through a shot by the debutant Alejandro Zendejas, however the reflection of the coffee grower was essential to begin to approach a jewel of annotation by Diego Barbosa.

Atlas came out to the left until he reached the apex of Guillermo Ochoa’s area, which had little participation, but in the most important ones he could do nothing to avoid the blue-cream fall. A cross towards Julian Quiñones, defender Jordan Silva rejected with his head, leaving the right side at the mercy of the ball, which lowered the ball with his chest and volleyed an impossible flash for “Memo” Ochoa.

The silence in the Azteca was perceived after the athlete’s score, especially since America was insistent on his combination of passes. The night came upon the people of the capital after an error by Federico Viñas who kicked Martín Nervo, an element that led to his expulsion.

In the final stretch Miguel Layún had an important one in the Camilo Vargas area, however he finished off with air but the ball went down until it surpassed the crossbar of the Guadalajara cabin. Santiago Solari went on the attack with the debut of Jonathan Dos Santos but it was of little use, because near the end Ozziel Herrera controlled and in a half turn he liquidated the feathered ones who have not won since October 23.

