Yesterday afternoon, the Stadium of the Tuzos opened the doors for new soccer prospects Mexican. Participating elements of the different categories that are part of the basic forces of the Hidalgo squad: Sub16, Sub18 and Sub20. The team of players played a friendly match in which the coaching staff of Hidalgo was present, led by Guillermo Almadastrategist who likes to work with prospects juveniles.

Los Tuzos del Pachuca, in recent times, have based their philosophy on the training of high-quality young soccer players, supported by scouts who recruit talents throughout the country. Some of these names are: Irving “Chucky” Lozano, Erick Gutiérrez, Rodolfo Pizarro, Héctor Herrera, Rodolfo Cota, among many others. A couple of them consolidated in the old continent while others develop in the Mx League.

The Uruguayan coach, together with his coaching staff, gathered on the pitch at the Huracán to witness the match between the youth players, seeking to immediately project the youngsters with the first team. Aware of the pleasure that the strategist has in working hand in hand with homegrown players, the Hidalguenses tried to impress the helmsman Tuzo. This situation has not gone unnoticed at Grita México 2022, with the presence of Bryan González, José Castillo, Erick Sánchez, Illian Hernández, as well as the meteoric rise of Daniel Aceves, starter in the three games played so far.

The basic forces of the Tuzos live a dream time, being protagonists in the different categories of Mexican soccer. The U14 fight for the top positions in their group, showing an overwhelming pace. On the other hand, the Sub16, commanded by José Manuel Viay, fell in the final of the previous season against Chivas del Guadalajara. As for the U18, Jan Westerhof and his team arrive at Clausura 2022 as the current champions, after beating Atlas in a penalty shootout a couple of weeks ago at the Jalisco Stadium.

Surely there will be more debuts in the coming days for the Tuzos due to the enormous number of prospects in the youth teams of the “Cuna del Futbol Mexicano” team, with quality elements in each of the lines required by coach Guillermo Almada. Eduardo Mustre, Alan Bautista, José Ángel Eulogio, Owen González, Pablo Saldívar, Jorge Berlanga, Fernando Álvarez, among others, are some of the names to follow for the people of Hidalgo.