Querétaro.- Gallos de Querétaro does not sing outside The corrector and after equalizing with Rays of the Necaxa (1-1) in it victory stadium is three games away from reaching the longest streak of a mexican team without knowing the path of triumph in First division.

For days the squad that leads Mauro Gerk it served three years without a win as a visitor. Last Friday he reached 51 games without adding three in someone else’s yard and from the way things are going it is possible that he emulates the number of the UAT roadrunner-club of the MX Expansion League-.

The ‘Corre’ once again celebrated a victory after 54 outings in the 1994-95 season. roosters would reach such an amount on April 23 when he measures forces against Sbefore Lagoon in it TSM if he does not sign a previous victory, either on his visit to saint Louis either Tijuana.

Another bad news you receive Queretaro is that his next match in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX will be against Red Devils of Toluca FCa squad that has four wins and is second with 18 points. roosters It is penultimate with 5, being one of the two teams that has not won this year.

Querétaro tied with Necaxa on Friday

As if that were not enough, he still has to think about the issue of the quotient but it is a situation that seems difficult to avoid, because there are eight games to go and he is well below the other teams, so it would cost him a fine of 80 million pesos if finish last.

The only good news that could receive Roosters of Querétaro right now is that his fans are ready to return to corregidora stadium after a year of veto for acts of violence against fans of Guadalajara Atlasin March of last year.

However, the bad results make them turn their backs on him, they will even have an autograph signing today but the reaction of the people, in social networksit is not the best, so we will only have to wish luck to Roosters of Querétaro the remainder of the tournament Closing 2023.