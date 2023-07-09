Mexico City.- The red of sebastian jury capitalized on cementers of the Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium today. Toluca FC prevailed in the expulsion of the young man goalkeeper to add their first three points of the Opening 2023 in the Mexico City.

The Machine knocked on the door just after 25 seconds with a shot of Kevin Brown vibrating the crossbar Tiago Volpi, who left his door to go collect the maximum sentence caused by Juan Escobar by knocking down the Uruguayan, Maximilian Araujoafter a moment of haggling Paraguayan.

Versus sebastian jury he Brazilian he charged to his opposite side to score his first goal of the tournament in the 37th minute. Minutes later, the goalkeeper who received confidence before the departure of Jose de Jesus Corona he made a mistake by putting his hands outside the area after the bounce of the ball.

Tiago Volpi scored from a penalty

He referee, ishmael lopezconsidered a deliberate act on the part of Jury and did not hesitate to take out the direct red. Instead he entered Andres Gudino. The match broke down when Blue Cross He was outnumbered but would not be liquidated until after receiving the goal of Juan Pablo Dominguez at 90+2′ in a good action by those directed by Ignacio Ambriz.

Erik Lira protects the ball

Jean Menesesof air, attended the mexican soccer player who dribbled Gudiño to concede the ball to the south header. Previously the box Ricardo Ferretti put together a play that could have been the tie but the Central American medalist, Rodrigo Huescas, he hit champurrado inside the area. 0-2 official.

Toluca FC He signed his first victory to score four digits in the general table of the Apertura 2023 of Liga Mx. Blue Cross He is in serious trouble after suffering his second defeat. For date 3 the Devils receive to FC Juarez and the Machine visit to Xolos of Tijuana.