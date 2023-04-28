This Friday the MX League announced the time change for the match of the Atlético San Luis against Atlas this Saturday, this after the change of date of the match between Puebla and the Xolos de Tijuana due to a weather problem.

The match between Puebla and Tijuana corresponding to the seventeenth day of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX that was to be played on Friday was rescheduled due to the ash fall from the Popocatépetl volcano.

“The match, originally scheduled for Friday, April 28, will take place next Saturday the 29th at the Cuauhtémoc stadium with a time to be confirmed,” Liga MX reported Thursday in a statement.

Due to the rescheduling of the Puebla and Xolos match, this Friday it was announced that the Atlético San Luis vs. Atlas schedule changes for this Saturday on day 17 of the Clausura 2023.

“After what was reported yesterday about the rescheduling of the match between Clubs Puebla vs Xolos de Tijuana, LIGA BBVA MX reports the following: The Puebla vs Tijuana match will be played on Saturday, April 29 at 5:00 p.m. at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium. Therefore, the Atlético de San Luis vs. Atlas match will change its schedule at 7:00 p.m. on the same Saturday, April 29 at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

The rescheduling of the matches is supported by Article 13 of the Competition Regulations, ends the statement of the MX League.