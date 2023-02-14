In a match corresponding to matchday 7 of Liga MX, the eagles of america they will be visiting the Atletico San Luisseeking to remain as one of the only 2 teams that remain undefeated, along with the UANL Tigers.

For this duel those led by the Argentine Fernando Ortizcome to this match with a mark of 2 wins, 4 draws, zero losses in 6 games played, located in fourth position in the general table.

Meanwhile, their rival in turn, who will play at home at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, are eighth with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses in 6 games played, coming to this game after losing last week against the Xolos de Tijuana.

Unbeatable eagles?

But going back to the topic of the undefeated Águilas del América, the Azulcrema will present themselves to Alfonso Lastras as true bosses, since it is a venue in which they have not lost for 15 years, losing for the last time in 2007.

In this period, those of San Luis have reaped a record of 6 games without being able to beat the Eagles, adding 2 draws and 4 painful losseswithout a doubt a record that they will seek to change tomorrow before their people, in a match agreed to start at 8:05 a.m. Pacific time.

You can tune in to this match through the ESPN signal, as well as via the internet on Star Plus, in which the Águilas will seek to maintain the hegemony of 3 decades over San Luis in someone else’s yard, while Atlético will try to remain unbeatable at home in the current tournament, with a record of a win and a tie.