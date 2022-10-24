Mexico.- In 2019 Santos Laguna surprised in Liga MX by hiring a Uruguayan coach who was little known in the mexican soccer but since the first minute he showed his talent to use what he had within his reach and more than that he was a coach who worked with young people, what Santos liked and exploited.

William Almada He had his first opportunity in the Clausura 2019 where he gave his first attempts, but with Santos he did not do much in those first championships. It was not until Clausura 2021 a few more tournaments when he was given his first final in his stay in the MX Leaguestill under the charge of the Warriors they faced Cruz Azul, although they were able to put up a fight, some inattention in the return condemned the team to lose the title.

This situation was so decisive that Santos unexpectedly fired Guillermo Almada who, although he had done a great job, could not stay any longer. Unemployment lasted very little because after days Pachuca He took advantage of the charrua’s profile and put him to work in one of the teams that works best with youth teams. Thus began a second chance to seek the championship.

In his first opportunity, which was Clausura 2022, he managed to make Pachuca an important team in the Liga MX, playing a great game and exploiting the quarry, playing with very vertical players but above all with a lot of talent. Thus Guillermo Almada only a few months later reached his second final where he would face the Atlas team where he once again could not get it and ended up losing it.

Today in the Apertura 2022 Guillermo Almada, only 5 months later, the Uruguayan is already in a final again looking to win his first title in Liga MX, again it is the Tuzos but now they will face the Toluca team, a duel that It will not be easy but in which he hopes to be able to lift his first championship.