This Saturday the tigers led by Mexican coach Miguel Herrera will have a tough test as they look for an epic comeback in the second leg of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament semifinals of the MX League and here we present the summoned.

The tigers suffered a painful defeat last Wednesday in the first leg of the Liga MX semifinals, losing 3-0 at the Jalisco Stadium, after Atlas overcame them tactically, taking advantage with goals from Julio Furch, Luis Reyes and Julian Quinones.

The felines had some opportunities but could not capitalize on them, which they will try to do this Saturday before their people in the University Stadiumwhere they need a victory with a difference of three goals.

Summoned by Tigres to receive Atlas in the second leg of the semis/@TigresOficial

The tigers in the Volcano they become strong and will seek to take the reference that they were the best offensive in the MX League in the regular phase, to seek to win with a difference of three goals, since the tie in the aggregate score would give them the pass to the final thanks to the best position in the general table.

For the second leg of the semifinals, the Tigres recover Javier Aquino, who could not be for the first leg due to a penalty. Below we present the list of players summoned by Tigres to receive the Atlas in the semi-final second leg match of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

Goalkeepers: Nahuel Guzman, Miguel Ortega.

Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Hugo Ayala, Francisco Venegas, Juan Sánchez, Aldo Cruz, Jesús Angulo, Luis Rodríguez.

Media: Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Sebastián Córdova, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Yeferson Soteldo, Raymundo Fulgencio, Florian Thauvin, Jesús Dueñas.

Forwards: André-Pierre Gignac, Nicolás López, Luis Quiñones, Carlos González, David Ayala.