Toluca achieved its first victory at home against Blue Cross this Sunday, February 12, and with it, it was placed in fifth position in the table. In this regard, the executive president of the club. Francisco Suinagaconsidered that a good job has been done in recent tournaments with the club and assured that the title is the only objective.

“You have to win the title, go for the eleventh. It is very important because we reached the final but if you are not a champion, follow that requirement. The players are clear about it, Nacho is clear about it; we know what the requirement is with all the challenges and the difficulties”, said the manager of Toluca.

On the other hand, he assured that the board of directors has made a great effort and that the owner Valentine Ten He has a great commitment to the team. “The way this club has been managed is impeccable and it has to be an example of Mexican soccer.”

“It is not simple, it is not a small thing, it is incalculable and the effort and commitment of Don Valentín and the family for so many years has always been there. Today the stadium is full, the fans are involved. The team shows a lot of blood”, added in attention to the media after the victory against Blue Cross under the 106th anniversary.

“It was important to win at home and if you add the anniversary, even more pressure. But I think the team has to know how to deal with it,” adding that, from his perspective, Toluca deserved more in other games that did not win, but celebrated that Ignacio Ambriz and the players knew how to deal with the pressure.

We recommend you read