Guadalajara Jalisco.- Club Puebla stopped the good path of the Atlas Red-and-Black today at the start of the day 10 of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX held at the Jalisco stadium.

The camoteros They did not let themselves be intimidated by the 16,390 fans who did their part to cheer on the team. Benjamin Morabut they were surprised when the scores of the team led by Ricardo Carbajal very early.

In the first seconds the Mexican, Diego de Buen (2′) He gave the first to the Strip and shortly after it was the turn of Carlos Baltazar (10′). The Atlas foxes he threw on the defensive Club Puebla and before halftime he reduced the score with a jewel of Juan Zapata (45+4′) to the angle.

The local team came out inspired with the great goal of the Colombian who managed to equalize the score with Palomita’s header Jordy Caicedo (60′)who already has four goals in his first tournament with the Atlas in the Mexican League.

Puebla achieved victory in Guadalajara

jam media

However, Club Puebla showed courage in the Colossus of the Independence Causeway to regain the advantage and not let go of it with the penalty noted by Guillermo Martínez (75′)after a hand in the area that the referee, Ismael Rosario Lopez.

Atlas He went on top to try to save a point and although he did not have a higher risk shot, a maximum penalty could have been scored. about him ‘Mute’ Eduardo AguirreHowever, the refereeing team did not review the play and everything ended the same at 90+6′. 2-3 official.

Puebla achieved victory in Guadalajara

jam media

Club Puebla achieved three points that take him away from the general basement, where the Blue Cross Machine this Thursday with five points. The fringe it reached eight. While Atlas He will stay in fifth position with fifteen, but he could drop in the table because date ten has just started.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.