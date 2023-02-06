The one that the Chivas del Guadalajara team drew in a hurry on this day five of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League, where it was enough to draw a one-goal tie against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

Although the team led by the Serbian DT had very considerable complications during this fifth daythe solution was given in the last minutes to be able to solve in a good way and avoid ridicule from his stadium.

Both teams fought very hard in the first half, with plays on both sides but they couldn’t open the scoring. It was not until the second half at minute 77, when Pablo Barrera scored a goal from a free kick against a monumental bear from the goalkeeper Miguel ‘Wuacho’ Jimenez who could not stop the shot.

This goal was the first of the match, putting the visitors ahead on the scoreboard and revealing the lack of tact of the goalkeeper from Chivas to be able to stop that shot at the right angle on his arc. After the shot, this move was reviewed by the VAR and after checking it, the goal was scored for Pablo Barrera.

Already in the last minutes of the second half, Víctor Guzmán took a corner kick from the wing on the right that put it on the head of Alejandro Mayorga, who only put his head in front of the defender’s mark and thus put the goal of the draw at minute 91.

After the goal, Chivas del Guadalajara sealed the tie and thus was able to take a hasty point on this fifth day in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.

