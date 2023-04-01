For now, despite the fact that Opening 2023 is a long time away, several clubs are already analyzing how to strengthen themselves, so rumors of Stove Football have appeared.

Here are the latest news on possible signings heading to A2023:

Jürgen Damm ruled out having a problem with Fernando Ortíz😮⚽️https://t.co/aH3r2LbHww — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) March 31, 2023

Due to his attitude, he was sent to the sub-20 category and could be left out for Apertura 2023. However, this same Friday the youth squad Tecos He came out to deny rumors and clarified that he is playing with the sub-20 due to the lack of minutes and the good performance of his teammates Alexander Zendejas and the Argentine leo suarez.

Botafogo discards attacker offered by América-MEX due to high value accounts https://t.co/9XViEF2K19 — FogãoNET ★彡 (@fogaonet) March 31, 2023

OOP, OOP, OOP, IT WOULD BE TREMENDOUS 🤩

My lifelong Erik Lira would have a good chance of being the next mexa to go to Europe, and would reach Fiorentina in Serie A, according to Kery News and journalist Sabrina Uccello. pic.twitter.com/FxGd2rLxRa — juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) April 1, 2023

the journalist Sabrina Uccello announced that the Fiorentina He has already contacted the midfielder to be able to start a conversation, so the interest from Europe is real.

Would you like Carlos Acevedo in Chivas? 🤔🔴⚪️🚨 pic.twitter.com/aT3UpVfc40 — Iván López Elizondo (@LopezElizondo11) March 29, 2023

“Santos would not be interested in any footballer that Chivas would use as a bargaining chip to hire the goalkeeper, so Amaury Vergara would have to invest the nine million dollars, something like 180 million pesos”indicated the source.

‘POL’ FERNÁNDEZ WOULD RETURN TO CRUZ AZUL😱🚂⚽ Pol Fernández could return to La Máquina, where he got the 9th star in 2021. According to Azteca Deportes, Pol was booed with Boca Jrs and for this reason he would seek his departure in the summer; Given that, Cruz Azul would be an option for him. pic.twitter.com/fqi33m7h7J — We are La Reta (@SomosLaReta) March 29, 2023

El Tuca is hunting reinforcements in the North! 🔵😱🔥 Ferretti wants Cruz Azul to ask Rayados what the situation of Duvan Vergara is “to find out if there is a possibility of signing him”; according to Universal newspaper. ➡️ Joins the names of Julián Quiñones, Carioca and Dinenno. pic.twitter.com/ROq4II1Xvh – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 1, 2023

Likewise, the royal directive would not view his departure with bad eyes, since he has not performed as expected and the injuries have not left him alone. His value is three million dollars, according to transfer markt.

BLUE CROSS GOES FOR A BOMB 🤯⚽🚂 Cruz Azul is still looking for a striker and before that they want to sign Diego Costa for next season, which ends his contract with the Wolves, according to Soyfútbol

📸Ig Diego Costa pic.twitter.com/MVUnKnjHSA — We are La Reta (@SomosLaReta) March 31, 2023

After the bad season that he is living with Wolverhampton Wanderers from England, the striker would leave the club as a free agent and for this reason he has been offered to the team led by the Brazilian Ricardo Ferrettisomething that the managers and the coaching staff are analyzing.

CONTINUITY OF DIOGO DE IN PUMAS, AT RISK The loan of the Brazilian striker ends in June and, so far, Plaza Colonia has not had confirmation of whether or not he will remain with the cats.https://t.co/4taV8zGQMY – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) March 31, 2023

According to daily recordAt the moment, the striker is risking his stay at Pedregal, although for now the owners of his letter, Cologne Square from Uruguay, the feline directive has not been contacted regarding the South American.

BACK TO MEXICO! 🇲🇽 Santos from Brazil will not use Yeferson Soteldo’s purchase option, so he must report to Tigres They are already analyzing which foreigner they will deregister to be able to re-register the Venezuelan 🗞️ North St. Cadilla pic.twitter.com/2fXijLpwgX – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) March 31, 2023

According SanCadilla North, the royal directive would be analyzing from now on the option of getting rid of a foreigner to accommodate him. However, the same source points out that the cats hope that the Brazilians will change their minds and acquire the attacker’s card.

The player would be saying “chauchesku” soonhttps://t.co/XjHcMoNtUf – Digital Chronicle (@OndaCronica) March 31, 2023

❌ CRUZ AZUL REJECTED THE SIGNING OF ‘DIENTE LÓPEZ’ i ️ Tigres put the ‘Tooth’ card on Cruz Azul’s table. However, he was immediately ruled out. Despite being looking for a striker, López does not enter into the plans of ‘La Máquina’.https://t.co/eWFO2Mrowb — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) March 30, 2023

However, the attacker was rejected because he does not enter into the plans of the celestials, since they have other elements in mind.