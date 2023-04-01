The Closing Tournament 2023, of the Liga MX, He returned this week with Matchday 13, gradually approaching the end of the regular season.
For now, despite the fact that Opening 2023 is a long time away, several clubs are already analyzing how to strengthen themselves, so rumors of Stove Football have appeared.
Here are the latest news on possible signings heading to A2023:
Supposedly the board of America made the decision to separate the winger this week, after he refused to travel to Guadalajara in the week of National Classic due to his lack of minutes in matches.
Due to his attitude, he was sent to the sub-20 category and could be left out for Apertura 2023. However, this same Friday the youth squad Tecos He came out to deny rumors and clarified that he is playing with the sub-20 due to the lack of minutes and the good performance of his teammates Alexander Zendejas and the Argentine leo suarez.
This week it was also reported that the Colombian is out due to injury and could miss the rest of the championship. It should be remembered that the striker ends his contract with the Eagles at the end of the semester and would not seek to renew. Given this, the South American would have been offered to the Botafogo from Brazil, according to antenna 2.
Once again, a piece of news related to the Cruz Azul player and the A series from Italy, where he is followed by three different clubs.
the journalist Sabrina Uccello announced that the Fiorentina He has already contacted the midfielder to be able to start a conversation, so the interest from Europe is real.
Rayados has a new sports director, as this Friday he was presented at the Barrial facilities. Lara comes instead of Carlos candle And now he will be in charge of sports intelligence to analyze the players that interest the club and to be a fundamental piece when deciding on transfers.
Chivas is interested in the Santos Laguna goalkeeper. On this fact, Aztec Sports He announced that the Laguna team wants around nine million dollars and no exchange of players.
“Santos would not be interested in any footballer that Chivas would use as a bargaining chip to hire the goalkeeper, so Amaury Vergara would have to invest the nine million dollars, something like 180 million pesos”indicated the source.
The Argentine was a key player in the last La Máquina Celeste championship and that is why I would seek to repatriate him, since he has had a poor present with the Boca Juniors, has even been booed by the fans. However, it must be remembered that Pol He already dumped them twice.
According to some reports, the Colombian striped would be sought by Blue Cross for the following semester.
Likewise, the royal directive would not view his departure with bad eyes, since he has not performed as expected and the injuries have not left him alone. His value is three million dollars, according to transfer markt.
La Máquina has on the table the opportunity to sign the Brazilian nationalized Spanish.
After the bad season that he is living with Wolverhampton Wanderers from England, the striker would leave the club as a free agent and for this reason he has been offered to the team led by the Brazilian Ricardo Ferrettisomething that the managers and the coaching staff are analyzing.
The Brazilian could leave Pumas for the next semester because he remains on loan.
According to daily recordAt the moment, the striker is risking his stay at Pedregal, although for now the owners of his letter, Cologne Square from Uruguay, the feline directive has not been contacted regarding the South American.
The Venezuelan would return to Tigres for the following semester at the end of his loan with the Saints of Brazil, which would not make the purchase option valid.
According SanCadilla North, the royal directive would be analyzing from now on the option of getting rid of a foreigner to accommodate him. However, the same source points out that the cats hope that the Brazilians will change their minds and acquire the attacker’s card.
From Paraguay it sounds like Saints Lagoon He would not have intentions of renewing the Paraguayan attacker due to his poor performance.
Given the lack of minutes with the U of Nuevo León, the Uruguayan would seek to leave the team. Likewise, to prevent El Diente from leaving as a free agent in December, the cats would have begun to offer it to other teams, including, Blue Cross.
However, the attacker was rejected because he does not enter into the plans of the celestials, since they have other elements in mind.
