Mexico City.- Azulcrema Hegemony! He Mexican Soccer championClub América, once again enjoys victory in the Young Classic after surpassing Blue Cross today in the ecumenical Aztec stadium with both Julián Quiñones (3') at the start of the match day eight of the Closing 2024 of the Mexican League.

The Eagles They hurt the cement workers very early when the naturalized Mexican Colombian striker received the assistance of Henry Martín to shoot Kevin Mier in one-on-one.

Club América came out motivated in the Young Classic, scoring four more goals before the 45th minute of the first episode was complete, however the scores were annulled due to offside.

Julián Quiñones was able to celebrate poker today against Cruz Azul but he was discovered in an advanced position. Even when Diego Valdés scored, the striker found himself in an illegitimate position and the score remained the same, just by the minimum.

Cruz Azul began to compete with Club América after the first quarter of an hour. Although Luis Ángel Malagón's goal was frightened from the sides, no one dared to shoot at goal.

Rodolfo Rotondi reached the far post and managed to hit the ball but not with the direction to even the score. In the second period, Alexis Gutiérrez missed the clearest one and was never presented with the same one again.

Club América waited for the Machine's attacks to bet on counterattacks, but in the end Kevin Mier reacted well to prevent his goal from being beaten for the second time.

The final minutes were for Cruz Azul and although they made changes in offense, nothing changed in the game, their success was not the best and for the fourth consecutive duel the Clásico Joven was colored Azulcrema at the Azteca stadium. 1-0 official.

