Querétaro.- A few days before facing Tigres UANL in this matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, Gallos de Querétaro foresaw a permit to the tournament management to return to the La Corregidora Stadium a month after the disturbances caused by the brawl between its fans with people from Atlas de Guadalajara.

The leadership accepted the request despite the veto imposed, it was respected that the game will be played behind closed doors, but at the same time it forced the club’s board to deploy a security protocol, which was in charge of the State Police of the state.

The communication radios were detonated at all times to coordinate the security mechanism in the vicinity of La Corregidora, which was witnessed by several security elements with trained dogs, civil protection units and personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Indeed, no fans from Querétaro or Tigres were in the surroundings of La Corregidora, which was well protected by security elements, including security units and police motorcycles that guarded an abandoned panorama until the last minute.

Since the arrival of the teams, the outskirts of the La Corregidora Stadium were painted in a different tone from the traditional colors of the Queretaro entity, as well as the university, no song was heard and the drums were kept until further notice.

The brawl of March 5 had a balance of 27 detainees, including four officials: two municipal police officers, a state police officer and a Civil Protection worker, in addition to security officials who were dismissed for breaking the chain of command that afternoon in the match of the MX League.

Read more: Liga MX: Tigres defeats Querétaro with 10 on the field

Tigres UANL defeated Querétaro by the slightest difference after a genius of Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo, who ended up expelled like Hugo Ayala. The felines are leaders with 29 units, Gallos lags behind in sixteenth place -antepenultimate- with 12 points.