Querétaro.- Gallos de Querétaro, male and female, were eliminated in the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil in the first phase amid several controversies, the main one being the future of the institution after the uproar that was presented on March 5 in La Corregidora.

The brawl between the club’s fans and people from Atlas de Guadalajara caused the current board to receive a five-year fine without links to Mexican soccer, so they are still waiting to meet the new owner of the franchise and find out if each squad will remain in the entity.

During those days of tension, the soccer players of the first team and the players of the women’s squad, including the Basic Forces, worried about whether they would continue with work or there would be a breaking news that could end their relationship with Club Querétaro.

Until the end of the regular phase, each team continued with its hostilities, the punishment each one suffered was to play without an audience, while the men’s team moved to the Morelos Stadium for a match, however the situation will not end there, as it is expected that May 23 will be the day that determines the future of the organization.

Said date could be known if there is a formal offer for Querétaro in the Owners’ Assembly that is held every six months; It is the highest instance of Mexican soccer. While this is happening, it was learned that there is another internal controversy.

According to the journalist Paco Animas, the representatives of both divisions completed a month without receiving the payment that corresponds to each soccer player, that is, they have not been paid since April 15, a situation that remains unresolved and causes concern to each element.

Gallos de Querétaro finished Clausura 2022 third from last place with 17 units. On the other hand, the Roosters Women’s squad fought until the end but could not qualify for the league after knowing the defeat in the key game against San Luis Women, finishing twelfth with 18 points.