Things have not gone well for the Argentine technical director, Santiago Solari, since his start with the Eagles of America in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX it has been one of the worst.

Solari is already experimenting with a new tactical scheme to be able to face matchday five against Santos Laguna. Apparently, the Argentine strategist will leave behind his already traditional standing 4-3-3, to try a line of five in the defense zone from the next date.

RECORD was able to learn that these days the facilities of Coapa they are converted into an experimental laboratory where many of the template elements are being moved.

América had a game this week at its facilities against the U-20, where it was possible to see the new movements that Santiago Solari is testing in his tactical scheme, one of the points to highlight is that in this game he started Bruno Valdez and Richard Sanchez.

In this match that served as an experiment for Santiago Solari, he put Bruno, Jorge Meré and Jordan Silva as central defenders, the laterals were Salvador Reyes and Luis Fuentes.

For his part, he put Jonathan Dos Santos, Richard Sánchez and Diego Valdés on the medical field, while up front he put Henry Martín and Roger Martínez.

It is almost a fact that with this formation presented in practice this week, Santiago Solari takes a risk and tries for the first time a line of five in his defensive zone to see if he can get rid of the bad streak.