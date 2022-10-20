State of Mexico.- Diablos Rojos del Toluca FC got a slight advantage to go to the Azteca Stadium next weekend to finish the job of wanting to eliminate the superleader America who ran the risk of a landslide but managed to shorten the distance to leave open the eliminatory of the semifinals of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX.
Graduated in Communication from the International University Center of Mexico, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio station RMX 98.5. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate futbol 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the Vive Siete sports broadcasting group and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
