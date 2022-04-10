Denzell Arturo García Bojórquez from Sinaloa fulfilled his dream of making his debut on the top circuit of Mexican soccer.

On Saturday April 9, 2022 It is a date that Denzell García will not forget, since he made his professional debut with the FC Juárez Braves jersey during his visit to the Águilas del América.

The field of the Azteca Stadium was the ideal setting for the born in Los Mochis and a native of MacoyahuiEl Fuerte made its presentation in Liga MX.

García Bojórquez entered at minute 65 of the meeting between Águilas and Bravos to replace Fernando Arce.

Born August 15, 2003Denzell was trained in football in the Municipal League of Ahome and the Los Barrios Tournament of EL DEBATE, he started with the Charay team and went on to the EL DEBATE School and later to Marva, the last two under the tutelage of Cristobal Echavarría.

For its quality, represented Ahome and Sinaloa in state and national events in different categories.