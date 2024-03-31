Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Roosters of Querétaro FC they came out like a steamroller in the Jalisco stadium to damage the defense of the Atlas FC, who was his own enemy in the duel he had in his hands to stay alive in the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Mexican League.

The squad of Beñat San José could have won with one man less after receiving a maximum penalty in the last five minutes of regulation time, however Jordy Caicedo He became the villain of this film.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

He Ecuadorian He missed two shots in a row against William Allison. He mexican goalkeeper won the baton of being the MVP of this contest for his pair of saves that lifted the spirits of the queretanos.

Guillermo Allison celebrates Querétaro FC's goal

jam media

However, his gigantic reaction would have been erased in a couple of seconds because he appears to be ahead of the lime line. He referee, César Arturo Ramoswaited for the notification of the people who were found in the cabin of the VAR.

Ettso Ayón scored the winning goal

jam media

After several minutes, the whistler continued the hostilities. Due to the lost time, another nine were added, enough time for the Gallos de Querétaro FC to claim victory.

The visiting team flapped its wings on the right field to score the winning goal, courtesy of Ettson Ayón (90+3')who took the Guadalajara defense off guard to defeat Camilo Vargas.

He Colossus of the Causeway of Independence became a funeral. Atlas FC In a few seconds he lost the three points that would keep him in the fight to qualify for the Play-In of the Closing 2024.

Querétaro FC celebrates the victory in Jalisco

jam media

However, those led by Mauro Gerk They took advantage of the expulsion of Anderson Santamaría (67') to be two points away from the direct classification zone.

Atlas FC took advantage on two occasions, as a result of goals from Jhon Murillo (4') and Luis 'Hueso' Reyes (33')however Queretaro FC equaled with the scores of Samuel Sosa (30') and Pablo Barrera (70') via penal.

Ettson Ayón (90+3') he signed the somersault and in that way the Roosters They reached 20 points to be momentarily in eighth position. The red and black They will continue to be parked on the fifteenth floor with 10 units. 2-3 official.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.