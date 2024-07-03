Mexico City.- The Mexican two-time championClub América, surprised at the end of June when it was announced that Rodrigo Aguirre would boost its attack in the competition Liga MX 2024 Opening.

However, the transaction of the Forward Uruguayan It did not come to fruition because there was no agreement between the parties involved.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to information from TUDN reporter Diego Armando Medina, Rodrigo Aguirre and his representative, Pablo Bentancurthey did not accept the salary that offered the America club.

The Eagles They wanted to pay the same salary as Rodrigo Aguirre receives with the Monterrey Football Club. The ‘Buffalo’ and his agent were asking for 50% more than what he earns with the Monterrey team.

Rodrigo Aguirre will not join Club América

Twitter Diego Armando Medina

However, the Cremas denied that option, so the signing of Rodrigo Aguirre at Club America Eagles will not be carried out.

He Uruguayan attacker seeks rescind your contract with Rayados of Monterreybut in the Barrial they refuse to do so Rodrigo Aguirre leave the club as free agent.

Rodrigo Aguirre’s signing to America fell through

Jam media

The 29-year-old striker has passed up other offers aside from the America club to leave the blue and white team.

Teams like Santos Laguna (2 times), Pachuca Club and FC Juarez They offered him a salary identical or higher than what he receives in Monterreybut even then there was no solution.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.