Blue Cross said goodbye this Wednesday John Reynoso, coach who guided them to the ninth in the Guardianes 2021 but with an irregular performance in the following two tournaments. For that reason, the board made the decision to thank him and end their relationship prematurely.

With the departure of the Peruvian strategist, they are 4 technicians those who have passed through the bench of the Machine since 2017. Therefore, in that period of time, none of the strategists who have been in charge of Cruz Azul have lasted more than two years in their position.

The first in these 5 and a half years was Paco Jemez, who arrived at La Noria for Clausura 2017 and led that tournament and the next, in which he was eliminated from the Liguilla in the quarterfinals against América. The Spaniard was in charge of the team for a year and his successor was Peter Caixinha.

The Spanish coach and his successors have lasted less than 2 years with the Machine. Photo: EFE

So far, the Portuguese is the one who has lasted the longest, since he directed three complete tournaments and half of a quarter. He reached the Copa MX final and MX League in the 2018 Apertura, but he only won the first one because he lost the second to Americawhich eliminated them again in the Clausura 2019, but in the quarterfinals.

Caixinha was dismissed after Matchday 8 of the 2019 Opening and to cover it came Robert Dante Siboldi, which failed to qualify for Liguilla that tournament. However, in 2020 he had an almost perfect performance in the unfinished Clausura 2020 and in the Guardianes 2020, in which Cougars he eliminated them in the semifinals with a 4-0 comeback.

That result against the university students sentenced the Uruguayan and then Reynoso came to the cement bench. The Peruvian lasted three full tournaments and ended the drought of league titles. But not reaching the final in the last two tournaments and reaching the semi-finals in the Concachampions They denied continuity.

So far it is not known who will replace Reynoso, but the names that have come up are Hugo Sanchez Y Ricardo Ferretti. Whoever arrives will lead Cruz Azul for the remainder of 2022 and will become the fifth strategist in a period of almost 6 years.