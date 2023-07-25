The signing of the tournament has done it Rayados de Monterrey who announced the arrival of Sergio Canales, Spanish player from Betis. And from the first minute the player has confirmed that he is ready to show that he has a lot to give to the club and that he has come to show his worth because he knows that they consider him a great signing.

Upon his arrival at Rayados, he offered an interview for TUDN where he explained that they have labeled him a great reinforcement, so he wants to show that he has come to that, to play as the fans expect. He also reiterated that He is in his best football moment so there is a lot of illusion to do it well.

“On paper, now it’s my turn to prove it, in the end many times it’s a little bit about the expectations you have, but you have to prove it, a very nice challenge lies ahead in one of the best moments of my career, prepared for anything, eager to adapt quickly, help the team and get to know them”, he commented.

Sergio Canales presented as a Rayados player | Photo: Twitter Striped

The Spanish team has also revealed that he is excited to have fans like Rayados because it is very similar to the one he had at Betis and that motivates him to give his best version. “They have an incredible fan base.who follows the team a lot, I really can’t wait

to make my debut, I come with a lot of desire and achieve everything we set out to do, they have a great squad and I’m sure we’re going to achieve great things”, he added.

Sergio Canales finally assured that he wants to surprise the Liga MX since Mexican soccer is not well known in his country but he hopes to be the figure that will help him grow more. The soccer player has barely arrived in Monterrey, so he would have very little time to get ready under the command of Fernando OrtizAt the moment it is not known if he will seek to make his debut in the League Cup or if he will wait longer.