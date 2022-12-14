Mexico City.- This Tuesday the Cruz Azul Machine welcomed him Uriel Antuna, carlos rodriguez Y michael estradawho took 10 days off for playing the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the selection of Mexico Y Ecuadorrespectively.

The three footballers reported in the concentration of the first team and could return to activity in the Cup for Mexico 2022tournament that the celestial debuted against Necaxa Rays (0-0) on the field of Nemesio Diez Stadiumseat of the Red Devils of Toluca.

Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodríguez were available to Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino in the CWorld Cup. The two made their debut in a World Cup tournament. ‘El Brujo’ Antuna entered as a revulsion against Argentina Y Saudi Arabiainstead ‘Charly’ Rodríguez came on as a substitute against Poland Y Saudi Arabia to help out in midfield.

For his part, Michael Estrada played as a starter in the three matches of the Ecuadorian Soccer Team. Although he did not become his agent, he confirmed that there are several offers after his appearance in Middle East. It arrived at the capital entity as a loan with a purchase option until June 2023.

Uriel Antuna and ‘Charly’ Rodríguez report in La Noria

Twitter BLUE CROSS

Michael Estrada’s letter belongs to Toluca FC, in case of accepting any proposal, the ‘Choriceros’ must compensate Cruz Azul for terminating the loan earlier than agreed. “Any decision that is made about his future, a possible change of scenery, would have to be analyzed with Toluca,” his representative told the Ecuadorian outlet Studio Futbol.

Michael Estrada returned to concentration

Twitter BLUE CROSS

We recommend you read

The following commitment for the pupils of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez will be against UNAM Cougars on the second day of the Copa por México 2022. The game is scheduled for next Friday, December 16, on the pitch of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. They debut in Liga MX on January 8 against Tijuana.