Baja California.- This Wednesday the MX League began with the pending activity of Day 9 where Tijuana and Athletic Saint Louis they were the first to have action, a duel that was not full of goalscoring actions and that either of the two teams could have won the match but in the end a tie at 1 was what defined the match, something that did not leave everyone happy , especially Sebastián Méndez, DT of Xolos who was upset by the result since he thought they could have gotten something better.

After the final whistle, the border coach attended the media in a press conference where he pointed out that Tijuana deserved much more than a draw, he even hinted that they lost two units instead of winning 1. He also revealed that the match being local they had to have proposed something much better to keep the 3 points that would have helped them a lot in the search to get into the fight for better places.

“We had opportunities to win it, we could have also lost it. At home we came strong and we needed the three points, because it costs us a lot as visitors. The greatest bitterness is for not having achieved the result,” he lamented. Sebastian Mendez. Tijuana could even have left in the first half with several goals against but thanks to the crossbar that did not happen since 4 balls crashed into it.

“This game we had to have won and we couldn’t. It cost us and the ones we had, which were quite a few, we couldn’t achieve,” added the coach. He also lamented that this also harmed the quotient issue, since Tijuana is one of the teams that is in trouble with the issue of fines and the points that it allows to escape are very important for their fight, “The objective was the quotient , win points and also finish among the best first 12 places”, he commented.

With the tie, Tijuana ranked 11th with 15 points in Liga MX, with that position will start Day 13 this Thursday where Atlas and Necaxa will participate, in the case of Xolos they will have to wait all weekend to enter in action, it will be until Monday, April 11 when he visits the Pachuca team, by then he will know which teams won and what places they could achieve if they win.